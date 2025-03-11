Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
