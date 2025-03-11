Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Sylvamo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sylvamo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

