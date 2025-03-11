Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 33.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

