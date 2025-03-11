Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,460 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,226,000 after acquiring an additional 178,350 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,723,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

