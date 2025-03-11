Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 206,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

