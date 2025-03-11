Assetmark Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

