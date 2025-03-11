Assetmark Inc. Sells 9,592 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

