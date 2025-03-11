Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

