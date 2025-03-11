Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average of $174.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.25 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

