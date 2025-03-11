Atria Investments Inc Acquires 12,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

