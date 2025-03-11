Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,532 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Leidos alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,223,000 after acquiring an additional 239,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,214 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.22 and a one year high of $202.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.