Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,146 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SE opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.93 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

