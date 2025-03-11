Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,922 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

