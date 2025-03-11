Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,705 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 627,121 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 150.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 476,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,373,000 after buying an additional 285,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

