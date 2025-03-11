Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,727 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

