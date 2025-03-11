Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 516,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 231,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 136,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

