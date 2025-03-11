Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $72,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total transaction of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,607,740.16. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.56, for a total value of $260,008.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,130.40. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,002 shares of company stock worth $495,449,598 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

