Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 4.1 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.