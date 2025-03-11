Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.56.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
