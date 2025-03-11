Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

