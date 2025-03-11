AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $216.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

