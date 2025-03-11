Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $499.61 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

