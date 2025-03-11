B. Riley Estimates Ooma’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OOMA stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $371.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ooma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

