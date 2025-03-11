B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for Yext Q1 Earnings

Get Yext alerts:

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yext in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,865,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204,329 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

