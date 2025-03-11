Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

DNLI opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,778.62. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

