Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,280 shares of company stock valued at $62,575,288. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

