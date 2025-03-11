Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $177.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

