Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $791.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $607.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

