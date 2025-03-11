Barclays Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $38.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM
Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.9 %
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications
In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.