Barclays Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $38.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.75 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

