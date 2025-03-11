BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in BILL by 20.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 26.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

BILL stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,346.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

