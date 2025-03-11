BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $75,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

