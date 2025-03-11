Bloom Burton Decreases Earnings Estimates for Centric Health

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXFree Report) – Bloom Burton reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

