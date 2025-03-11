BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

OKTA stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

