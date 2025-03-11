BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $116.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.40.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 49.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

