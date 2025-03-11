Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$81.11 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$52.04 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.23. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

