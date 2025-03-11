Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
