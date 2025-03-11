Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00. 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Borealis Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

