BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.26.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.