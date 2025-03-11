Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delcath Systems FY2029 Earnings

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a report released on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,708,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 711,574 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $9,644,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $7,371,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

