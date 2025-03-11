Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tecsys’ Q4 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TCS opened at C$39.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.62 million, a P/E ratio of 226.21 and a beta of 0.65. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$32.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

