Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:CEU FY2026 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

TSE CEU opened at C$6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$547,890.00. Also, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

