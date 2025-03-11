Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,455.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,987.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,166 shares of company stock worth $7,113,481. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

