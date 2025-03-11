Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

