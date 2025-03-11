Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Stock Price Down 40.8% – Time to Sell?

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 40.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.97. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40.
About Bumrungrad Hospital Public
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children’s, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women’s centers.
