Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

