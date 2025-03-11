Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Burford Capital

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.