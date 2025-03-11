Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $139.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.85 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

