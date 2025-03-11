Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$80.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.42. The company has a market cap of C$75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$64.02 and a 52-week high of C$95.50.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.