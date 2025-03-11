Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total transaction of C$1,961,227.51. Also, Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$93,140.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$80.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.42. The company has a market cap of C$75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$64.02 and a 52-week high of C$95.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

