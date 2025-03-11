Capital One Financial Forecasts Devon Energy FY2026 Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DVN stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of Devon Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
