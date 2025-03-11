Capital One Financial Forecasts Devon Energy FY2026 Earnings

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

