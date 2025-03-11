CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of CareTrust REIT worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.84%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.