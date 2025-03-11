Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

