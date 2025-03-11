CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.